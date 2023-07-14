Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,500 shares, an increase of 275.6% from the June 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Augusta Gold Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUGG traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.80. The stock had a trading volume of 43,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,259. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.97. Augusta Gold has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $1.66.

Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Augusta Gold Company Profile

Separately, TD Securities dropped their target price on Augusta Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada; and the Reward Gold Project located in Nye County, Nevada.

