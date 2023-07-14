Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Short Interest Update

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 95.9% from the June 15th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Austevoll Seafood ASA Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ASTVF remained flat at $6.65 during midday trading on Friday. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $13.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.64 and its 200-day moving average is $8.53.
Austevoll Seafood ASA Company Profile
