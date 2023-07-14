Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Short Interest Update

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 95.9% from the June 15th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Austevoll Seafood ASA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASTVF remained flat at $6.65 during midday trading on Friday. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $13.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.64 and its 200-day moving average is $8.53.

Get Austevoll Seafood ASA alerts:

Austevoll Seafood ASA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Austevoll Seafood ASA, a seafood company, engages in the salmon and trout, white fish, and pelagic businesses in Norway, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Eastern Europe, Africa, North America, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company is involved in the ownership and operation of fishing vessels, as well as farming, aquaculture, processing, sale, and distribution of salmon and trout.

Receive News & Ratings for Austevoll Seafood ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austevoll Seafood ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.