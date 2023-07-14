Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

ADP has been the subject of a number of other reports. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $237.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $227.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.80. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $216.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.65.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

