AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) PT Raised to $205.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $193.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.74% from the company’s current price.

AVB has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $199.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. TheStreet raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.67.

AVB opened at $195.72 on Wednesday. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $153.07 and a twelve month high of $220.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.20. The company has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.93.

In other news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total value of $704,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 62,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,016,639.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOS Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,475 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

