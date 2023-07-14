Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Sold by Boyar Asset Management Inc.

Boyar Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 110.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE AXTA traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $32.53. 520,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,552,031. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.38 and a 200 day moving average of $29.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.45. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $33.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AXTA shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.59.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

