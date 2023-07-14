Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 61.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 831,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,317,202 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $25,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 110.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth $208,000.

A number of analysts have commented on AXTA shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.59.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $33.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.87. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.66 and a 12 month high of $33.68.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

