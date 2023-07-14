AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.23

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.23 and traded as high as $9.30. AxoGen shares last traded at $9.26, with a volume of 192,702 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AXGN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on AxoGen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $378.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

AxoGen ( NASDAQ:AXGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $36.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.80 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a negative return on equity of 15.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory Gene Freitag sold 41,980 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $365,645.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 290,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,527,075.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXGN. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AxoGen by 33.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 8,039 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 1.6% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,409,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,323,000 after buying an additional 21,665 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 15.8% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 792,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,490,000 after acquiring an additional 107,889 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

