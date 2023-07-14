Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Sold by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Balchem worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BCPC. Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Balchem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,829,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter worth $1,554,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Balchem from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Balchem in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Balchem

Balchem Price Performance

In related news, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $299,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,072.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Balchem stock traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,067. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.88. Balchem Co. has a 12 month low of $116.68 and a 12 month high of $143.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.85 and a beta of 0.71.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.08). Balchem had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $232.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

