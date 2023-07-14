Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 367 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $962,356,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 111,211.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,255 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,668,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,729 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,964,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,660,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of APD opened at $298.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.88 and a 1 year high of $328.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.45. The firm has a market cap of $66.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on APD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

