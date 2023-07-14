Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 117 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 1,478.0% in the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,809,000 after buying an additional 47,768 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 54.4% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $954,000. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AZO. 3M reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,125.00 to $3,020.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,878.00 to $2,886.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,716.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

AutoZone Price Performance

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total value of $213,884.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 275 shares in the company, valued at $653,534.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total value of $213,884.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 275 shares in the company, valued at $653,534.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof bought 217 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2,406.36 per share, with a total value of $522,180.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,586.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,535 shares of company stock worth $21,414,854 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,538.38 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,050.21 and a one year high of $2,750.00. The company has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,504.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,494.09.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $29.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.32 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

