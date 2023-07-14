Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 5,399 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 78.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $132,755,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 563.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,075 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 16,625.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,010,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,510 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,038,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,172,000 after acquiring an additional 590,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 678,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,677,000 after acquiring an additional 410,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on WEC shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $91.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.81 and a 200 day moving average of $92.44. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.82 and a 1 year high of $108.20.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.90%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

