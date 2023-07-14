Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 176 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $104.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $103.20 and a 52-week high of $142.15.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALL has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $122.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.31.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

