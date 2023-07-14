Bank of America Trims O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Target Price to $28.00

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on OI. Barclays raised their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on O-I Glass from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on O-I Glass from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.56.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass Stock Performance

NYSE OI opened at $22.59 on Monday. O-I Glass has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $23.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.35 and its 200-day moving average is $21.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O-I Glass

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.46. O-I Glass had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in O-I Glass in the fourth quarter worth $500,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 623,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,333,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in O-I Glass by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,854,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,873,000 after acquiring an additional 465,410 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About O-I Glass

(Get Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.