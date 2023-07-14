Bank of Ireland Group (LON:BIRG) Trading Up 0.9%

Bank of Ireland Group plc (LON:BIRG – Get Free Report) was up 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 9.09 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.04 ($0.12). Approximately 53,980 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 886,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.95 ($0.12).

Bank of Ireland Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £96.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 9.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 9.37.

About Bank of Ireland Group

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, motor finance, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.