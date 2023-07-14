Barclays Boosts Chemours (NYSE:CC) Price Target to $40.00

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Chemours from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America downgraded Chemours from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Chemours from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Chemours from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chemours from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.11.

Chemours Stock Performance

Shares of CC stock opened at $38.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.84. Chemours has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $38.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.96.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.36. Chemours had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chemours will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

Insider Transactions at Chemours

In related news, CEO Mark Newman bought 7,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $265,300.43. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 266,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,244,651.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $304,790.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,519.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Newman acquired 7,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $265,300.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,244,651.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemours

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 29.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $569,023,000 after buying an additional 4,060,250 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Chemours by 29.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,256,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $456,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,490 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,013,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Chemours by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,885,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,536 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chemours by 1,845.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 997,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,588,000 after acquiring an additional 946,210 shares during the period. 70.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chemours

(Get Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

See Also

