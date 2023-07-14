Barclays Cuts Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target to $64.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut Olin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered Olin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Olin from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Olin from $76.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Olin from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olin currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.67.

Olin Stock Performance

NYSE OLN opened at $55.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.44. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Olin Announces Dividend

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.12). Olin had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Olin will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.62%.

Institutional Trading of Olin

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Olin in the second quarter valued at $506,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Olin by 25.5% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Olin by 1.6% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Olin in the first quarter valued at $1,809,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in Olin by 22.2% in the first quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

