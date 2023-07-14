Barclays Trims Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Target Price to $81.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Gilead Sciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.95.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ GILD opened at $76.71 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $59.27 and a 12 month high of $89.74. The stock has a market cap of $95.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after buying an additional 13,764,169 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,115,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 96,759.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,111,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $868,046,000 after buying an additional 10,100,755 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after buying an additional 6,410,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,909,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,734,826,000 after buying an additional 4,470,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

