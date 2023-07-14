Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Cuts Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lowered its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $298.31. The stock had a trading volume of 123,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.45. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $222.79 and a 12-month high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.57%.

A number of brokerages have commented on APD. Citigroup began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.41.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

