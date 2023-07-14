Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 54,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,580,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 19,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 13,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $529,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBR traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,829. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $178.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.74.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.