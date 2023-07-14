Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Lowers Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,158 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 55,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 39,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $4,482,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.83. 2,536,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,078,446. The stock has a market cap of $129.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $61.57 and a 12-month high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 66.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday. HSBC started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

