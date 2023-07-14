Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Holdings Decreased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $19,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.78.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:BDX opened at $259.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $269.06.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

