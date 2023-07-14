Beldex (BDX) Price Hits $0.0455 on Major Exchanges

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 7% against the dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0455 or 0.00000150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $242.52 million and $4.78 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,931.41 or 0.06370433 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00047972 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00019245 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00032019 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00013899 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004867 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,918,004,641 coins and its circulating supply is 5,328,404,641 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars.

