Benchmark Trims Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Target Price to $28.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.29.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Marathon Oil stock opened at $25.13 on Friday. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.35.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 34.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth $781,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,388 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 187,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

