Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Short Interest Up 1,061.5% in June

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, an increase of 1,061.5% from the June 15th total of 196,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Benitec Biopharma Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Benitec Biopharma stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,989. Benitec Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average of $0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Benitec Biopharma alerts:

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benitec Biopharma

About Benitec Biopharma

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Benitec Biopharma by 211.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 375,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 255,102 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Benitec Biopharma by 385.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 292,929 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Benitec Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Benitec Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 41.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Benitec Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benitec Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.