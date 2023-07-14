Benjamin Edwards Inc. Boosts Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Livent were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Livent during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Livent by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Livent during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Livent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Livent during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

LTHM opened at $28.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.23. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.83. Livent Co. has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $36.38.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $235.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.94 million. Livent had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 36.30%. Livent’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LTHM. HSBC dropped their target price on Livent from $37.00 to $33.50 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. B. Riley raised Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Livent from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Livent from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.23.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

