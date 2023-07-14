Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys Shares of 12,177 SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XME. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 291.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 497.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,033.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter worth $121,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Price Performance

XME stock opened at $52.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $59.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.66.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

