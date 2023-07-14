Benjamin Edwards Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,285,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,477,000 after purchasing an additional 280,119 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,678,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,851,000 after purchasing an additional 128,872 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 265.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 138,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,109,000 after purchasing an additional 100,374 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otter Tail in the first quarter valued at $4,741,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otter Tail in the fourth quarter valued at $3,894,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on OTTR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Otter Tail in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group downgraded Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Otter Tail Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $81.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.78. Otter Tail Co. has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $82.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $339.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.00 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 19.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otter Tail Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.72%.

Otter Tail Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Further Reading

