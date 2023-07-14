Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $1.08 Million Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Equinix by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Equinix by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 2,761 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.65, for a total value of $2,022,846.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,084.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total value of $3,619,674.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,684,773.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 2,761 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.65, for a total value of $2,022,846.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,084.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,221 shares of company stock valued at $13,488,866 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $801.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $752.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $720.19. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $494.89 and a 1-year high of $802.53. The stock has a market cap of $74.96 billion, a PE ratio of 90.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.64.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). Equinix had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQIX. Argus increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $720.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $885.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Equinix from $765.00 to $900.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Equinix from $775.00 to $780.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Equinix from $835.00 to $870.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $801.00.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

