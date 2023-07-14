Benjamin Edwards Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.87 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $43.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.34 and its 200 day moving average is $41.45.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

