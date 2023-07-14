Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases 1,767 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 126.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Cummins by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,507,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,312,000 after purchasing an additional 266,704 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,026,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,360,000 after purchasing an additional 287,870 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,939,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,947,000 after acquiring an additional 70,040 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,055,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,112,000 after acquiring an additional 55,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,783,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,188,000 after acquiring an additional 454,044 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Price Performance

CMI stock opened at $254.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $228.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.51. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $191.60 and a 12-month high of $261.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins Cuts Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $0.0168 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMI. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.00.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.