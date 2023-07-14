Benjamin Edwards Inc. Raises Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 463.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,603 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $132.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.08 and a fifty-two week high of $183.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 73.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.10.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

