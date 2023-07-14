Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 53,048 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 5,861.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,048 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,687,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,020 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,938,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,460 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,810,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,383 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,623,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,489,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,281 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.58 and its 200-day moving average is $59.60. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.26 and a one year high of $59.76.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

