Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 124,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 1,905.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 799,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,479,000 after purchasing an additional 759,343 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 496,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,247,000 after acquiring an additional 92,869 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 373,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 56,876 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 268,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 32,509 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 51,004 shares in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TCHP opened at $28.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.07. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $19.78 and a 12 month high of $28.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.14.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

