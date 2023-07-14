Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $2.89 Million Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GRMN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Garmin by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Garmin by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Garmin by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Garmin by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $174,989,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Garmin by 378.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after buying an additional 29,893 shares during the last quarter. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $1,650,921.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,721.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 19.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Garmin Stock Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on GRMN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.80.

NYSE:GRMN opened at $107.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.67 and a 200-day moving average of $100.47. The company has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $76.37 and a 52 week high of $108.32.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 58.40%.

Garmin Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

