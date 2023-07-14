Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $3.78 Million Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,465 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $3,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 444.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $44.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.81. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $47.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

