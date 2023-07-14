Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $853,748,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,566,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $684,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,687 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,436,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,438,000 after acquiring an additional 584,870 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,163,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,161 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $101.31 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $91.24 and a 1 year high of $109.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

