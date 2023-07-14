Bensler LLC Has $236,000 Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bensler LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after buying an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $529,864,000. Cowa LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,764 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $124,297,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $118,597,000.

VNQ opened at $86.30 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $102.37. The company has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.93.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

