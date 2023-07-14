BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $3.55 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $870.00 to $905.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.05.

Broadcom Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $11.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $901.71. 358,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,524,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $921.78. The firm has a market cap of $372.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $787.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $667.86.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

