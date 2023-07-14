Biglari (NYSE:BH) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $176.02

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $176.02 and traded as high as $206.99. Biglari shares last traded at $204.81, with a volume of 1,700 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on BH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Biglari from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Biglari in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Biglari Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $197.39 and its 200-day moving average is $176.20. The firm has a market cap of $457.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biglari

Biglari ( NYSE:BH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $222.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $90.18 million for the quarter. Biglari had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 8.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biglari by 1.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biglari by 3.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Biglari by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Biglari by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Biglari by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

