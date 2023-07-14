Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Bilfinger SE (ETR:GBF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €35.88 ($39.43) and last traded at €35.60 ($39.12). 17,544 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 215,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at €35.54 ($39.05).

Bilfinger Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €34.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is €34.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

About Bilfinger

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers engineering, project, maintenance, turnaround, rotating equipment, and inspection services. It also provides new construction and decommissioning of nuclear power plants, treatment of radioactive waste, nuclear fusion services.

