Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Raised to $341.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $332.00 to $341.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

BIIB has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $307.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $330.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $277.97 on Tuesday. Biogen has a 12 month low of $193.65 and a 12 month high of $319.76. The stock has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $297.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Biogen by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its position in Biogen by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 9,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Biogen by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,738,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Biogen by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

