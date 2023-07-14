Bitcoin (BTC) Market Cap Reaches $605.98 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. Bitcoin has a market cap of $605.98 billion and approximately $26.33 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $31,189.37 on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.88 or 0.00871710 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00126229 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00019397 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000388 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,429,081 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.