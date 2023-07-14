Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management lowered its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $5,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 124.9% during the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 6.9% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth about $371,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 21.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1,026.3% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 45,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 41,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet cut Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Blackstone from $99.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.03.

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE BX traded up $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.54. 2,308,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,488,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.31. The company has a market cap of $73.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.49. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $110.89.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $7,911,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,060,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,706,499.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at $107,484,946.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 117,282 shares of company stock worth $646,274 and sold 3,265,000 shares worth $38,925,200. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

