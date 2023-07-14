Blockearth Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges (BLET)

Blockearth (BLET) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 14th. Blockearth has a market cap of $36.50 million and approximately $0.50 worth of Blockearth was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Blockearth has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Blockearth token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000532 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Blockearth Token Profile

Blockearth was first traded on October 7th, 2021. Blockearth’s official Twitter account is @blockearth_g and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blockearth’s official website is blockearth.io.

Blockearth Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockearth (BLET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Blockearth has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Blockearth is 0.12621394 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blockearth.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockearth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockearth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockearth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

