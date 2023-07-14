BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Short Interest Up 460.6% in June

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, a growth of 460.6% from the June 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 309,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
BNP Paribas Stock Down 1.0 %
BNP Paribas stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.76. The stock had a trading volume of 188,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,310. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of $20.19 and a 52 week high of $35.52. The company has a market cap of $78.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.50.
BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. BNP Paribas had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BNP Paribas will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.
About BNP Paribas
BNP Paribas SA provides various banking and financial products and services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Commercial, Personal Banking & Services; and Investment & Protection Services.
