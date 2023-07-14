Boyar Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,060 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 5,577 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BEN. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BEN. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $25.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.55.

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources Stock Down 2.4 %

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 2,465,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,997.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,955,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,248,597.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BEN traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.52. 996,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,434,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $34.37. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.48.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

