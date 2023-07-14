Boyar Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

Global Payments Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of GPN stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.71. 362,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,047,379. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.27 and a 1-year high of $136.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently -212.76%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

