Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,335,048 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 973,346 shares.The stock last traded at $10.99 and had previously closed at $10.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on BAK. Citigroup lowered shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Braskem from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.88.

Braskem Trading Up 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97.

Institutional Trading of Braskem

Braskem ( NYSE:BAK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter. Braskem had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 56.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that Braskem S.A. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Braskem by 156.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Braskem by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 100.0% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Braskem in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braskem in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Braskem

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells olefins, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

