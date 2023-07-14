Bridgetown (OTCMKTS:BTWNU) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Bridgetown Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTWNU – Get Free Report) were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.34 and last traded at $10.34. Approximately 949 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 2,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.33.

Bridgetown Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average of $10.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgetown

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTWNU. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bridgetown in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgetown in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bridgetown by 1,515.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the period.

Bridgetown Company Profile

Bridgetown Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses its search on target companies operating in the technology, financial services, and media sectors in Southeast Asia.

