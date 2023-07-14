Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$17.98 and last traded at C$17.98. 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 1,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.85.

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$17.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.78.

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th.

